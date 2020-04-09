Five reasons to transform product development processes

May 13, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The complexity of developing new products is skyrocketing. The product development process (PDP) brings a product to the marketplace from planning to production. While some organizations still describe their PDP in documents, leading engineering companies have achieved significant improvements by transitioning to a model-based PDP.

In this webinar, Erich Meier, CTO at Method Park and Jeffrey Brehm, Managing Director at Accenture Consulting present the model-based approach and share experience gathered in process rollouts across automotive, aerospace, and medical device industries. They also discuss the achievements of adopting organizations, resulting in a lean PDP with a reduction of up to 66% in process steps, shorter time to market, faster proficiency in new methods and tools, and reduced compliance efforts and overall costs.