Fast, right, competitive: How to achieve success in vehicle electrification

April 21, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

2020 is the first year in which automakers need to meet fleetwide CO2 targets. These can only be met with a balanced vehicle portfolio containing partly and fully electrified powertrains.

Most automakers have brought their first electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) to market. Now the offering has to be further developed to become more sustainable by a convincing consumer experience, reduced total cost of ownership and high level of reliability. These goals can only be achieved using an integrated simulation approach.

With its eSUITE™, AVL offers tailored simulation solutions to support engineering tasks that engineers face during the electrification process. These range from concept, layout analysis, optimisation and integration tasks at a system level, to detailed 3D component analysis.

In this 60-minute-webinar, Oliver Knaus, Team Leader at AVL Advanced Simulation Technologies, will show a variety of individual simulation use cases from across the EV/HEV development process.

Focusing on electrical, mechanical, thermal and acoustic aspects, AVL eSUITE™ helps to answer key questions in the development of the e-motor, battery, fuel cell and power electronics. Oliver will demonstrate how AVL, with its decades of experience in powertrain development, can help meet targets for a cleaner, sustainable future.

