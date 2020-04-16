Euro 7/VII – future emissions challenges and solutions

April 30, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

With calls for implementation of Euro 7/VII as early as 2025, OEMs need to start preparing. However, as they begin product planning, advanced R&D including technology screening, test and measurement readiness, and development of new processes, tools and techniques, they have limited visibility of exactly what they are preparing for.

In this free 60-minute Automotive World webinar, Ricardo’s Phil Hopwood, Head of Engines and Emissions Control, and Ben Shalders, Chief Engineer, Engines and Emissions Control share their experience of actively shaping the development of Euro 7/VII legislation via the delivery of a range of collaborative R&D projects and Ricardo’s own targeted research.

They also provide practical guidance on how to increase readiness for Euro 7/VII through advanced engineering studies on focused topics such as sensitivity studies for controlling new pollutants to early activities within model year application projects like independent hardware selection testing.