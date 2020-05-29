Entering the connected world – High Performance Computer as cornerstone for the future of the software-defined vehicle

June 18, 2020 – 11am (Detroit) | 5pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Along with digitalization, vehicles are continuously becoming more connected and intelligent, developing from pure driving machines to “smartphones on wheels”.

The increasing complexity of applications and new functions leads to a growing number of Electronic Control Units and a more complex E/E architecture. Additionally, extending the in-vehicle platforms with cloud services not only allows the integration of new applications and services, but also creates new challenges.

In response to those challenges, a new in-vehicle infrastructure is being developed. In this regard, the High Performance Computer (HPC) is a cornerstone of the modern E/E architecture.

The HPC is an integration of high-performance computing and classic real-time computing. It acts as an application server for classic vehicle functions, but is also a key element of the vehicle as part of the internet of everything. The HPC also offers the possibility to integrate applications and services over-the-air throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.

With the demand for new functions and applications, the amount of software in the vehicle will continue to increase and projects are becoming more complex and bigger. Functional safety and cyber security create additional requirements for the software architectures used in HPCs.

Future platforms will communicate via service-oriented paradigms that allow flexible updating and localization of functions. At the same time, these platforms will have to fulfill state-of-the-art safety and reliability requirements as known from “traditional” architectures. This requires a new design of hardware and software for those systems.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, experts from Continental and Elektrobit outline the general trends in in-vehicle architectures with HPCs and share experience with Adaptive and Classic AUTOSAR platforms with a focus on connected services.