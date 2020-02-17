Ensuring safe indoor air in vehicles

March 12, 2020 – 9am (Stuttgart) | 4pm (Beijing)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

When it comes to indoor air quality in vehicles, compliance is important to labs like yours. Dr. Roland Freudenmann, Global Laboratories Director at Continental AG in Hanover, will present new challenges that arise in changing vehicle interior emission regulations and customer requirements in Asia.

During this webcast you will learn:

How to overcome compliance challenges and be on top of the latest and upcoming regulations for vehicle indoor air across the globe

Recommended measurements for surface materials and types of analytical solutions

Innovative interior surface material development that complies with GB 27630

New product development opportunities as a solution for PVC and TPO materials to meet customer demand for automotive interior odor and how Continental AG Surface Solutions business unit does it

Who should attend:

Vehicle producers and suppliers, lab managers or directors, and scientists of in-house or commercial testing laboratories who need to certify that their products meet regional and global indoor air emission regulations