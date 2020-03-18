Engine friction optimisation using Virtual Dynamics

April 2, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Engine friction reduction has always been of interest for improving efficiency and fuel economy. In recent years, the automotive industry has increasingly focused on engine friction to meet aggressive CO2 emission targets.

FEV’s advanced multibody dynamics simulation software, Virtual Dynamics, is used to optimise engine friction at a components level. The method includes the calibration of multi-body simulation models using system level measurement or database information, and splits the friction shares of the engine subsystems and components using physical friction modelling techniques. Parametric studies of components are carried out to investigate their influence on friction without the need to acquire and operate costly hardware.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Pascal Ortlieb, Project Manager and Mustafa Duyar, Product Manager, Advanced Simulation at FEV present key aspects of Virtual Dynamics and how it can help automakers boost fuel economy and reduce emissions.