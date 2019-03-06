Enabling automotive Ethernet network connectivity for virtual machines

March 6, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Connecting an electronic control unit (ECU) to the Automotive Ethernet network was once a straightforward task, but with the introduction of high-performance ECUs, the situation changed.

Multiple operating systems are now executed in virtual machines independently from each other. This provides a clear separation and allows the execution of different operating systems—such as a Linux-based Adaptive AUTOSAR OS and a Classic AUTOSAR OS—to operate in parallel on a single ECU.

In this 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit’s Helmut Gepp describes how these virtual machines (VMs) are connected to the Automotive Ethernet, and looks at the different hardware options of Ethernet network connection.

Gepp also takes a look at the Virtual Switch, a software layer that will be introduced to expannd the functionality of a hypervisor for Ethernet. He explains how the optimisation of latency and data throughput, as well as the fulfilment of safety and security requirements, are of paramount importance and key performance indicators (KPI) of each Virtual Switch implementation.