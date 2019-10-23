E-fuel generation from renewable sources

October 23, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The trend towards renewable energy sources will continue under the pre-amble of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. The availability of renewable energy is higher than the global energy demand, but the question is how to harvest and store it properly.

The intermittency of renewable energy resources also makes the supply less predictable compared to traditional energy sources. Chemical energy carriers, such as hydrogen and synthetic fuels, seem to be at least a partial solution for storing renewable energy.

AVL supports its customers in defining global emission reduction strategies and global energy roadmaps. In this 60-minute webinar, Martin Rothbart, Senior Product Manager Energy and Sustainability at AVL, shows possible scenarios for the generation and storage of renewable energy in chemical energy carriers.

