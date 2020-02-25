Device.CONNECT – The automotive IoT platform for highly secure instant data availability

March 11, 2020 – 11am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

A close look at the value chain in contemporary automotive development reveals a complex picture. Not only are the number of applications, variants, components, functions, etc. constantly growing, but car manufacturers are increasingly operating on a global level. This calls for high security and consistent data exchange across a variety of different devices, something that is difficult to guarantee.

Device.CONNECT is AVL’s highly secure answer to mastering the IoT challenges in the automotive industry.

Part of AVL’s Integrated and Open Development Platform (IODP), Device.CONNECT enables users to get the most value from their data.

During this 40-minute webinar, Andreas Aldrian, Program Manager Integrated and Open Development Platform at AVL, will introduce AVL’s IoT platform for data-driven business. Learn how the patented technology of Device.CONNECT will provide instant data availability with the highest security standards.

