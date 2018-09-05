Connectivity will transform the driving experience

September 5, 2018 – 5am (Detroit) | 11am (Stuttgart) | 2:30pm (New Delhi)

The automotive industry is going through an unprecedented transformation that will reshape vehicles, roads and cities. The foundational technologies and user experiences that have made the smartphone the largest technology platform in human history are now enabling innovation across almost every industry; the automotive industry stands at the forefront in harnessing these capabilities.

Connected cars will drive a broad transformation that will enrich society by making transportation safer, more efficient and better for the environment. Qualcomm has transformed how the world connects, computes and communicates, and has been advancing the automotive industry for more than 15 years. In this 60-minute webinar, Riccardo Calabro, Director of Product Marketing at Qualcomm, will discuss how cellular technologies, including 5G, and on-device intelligence will forever change the driver experience.