Why hypervisor technology is foundational to critical automotive embedded systems

September 19, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Consumer electronics oriented multicore-based system on chip (SoC) designs have entered the automotive market to satisfy the higher computing demands foreseen with future in-car applications. Hypervisor technologies offer the opportunity to consolidate both existing and new software stacks in a single platform, thereby preserving investments already made in a car’s software base.

Whilst this trend has targeted mainly human-machine interface (HMI) related applications of the cockpit, the road to a completely centralised and non-closed computing infrastructure inside vehicles, possibly containing open source software, remains open. Unlike consumer-centric multicore SoCs as known from smart phones, industrial embedded SoCs need to adhere to strict timing, power, temperature and safety requirements on top of common security constraints.

In this 60-minute webinar, Kai Lampka, Architect, EB corbos Hypervisor at Elektrobit, and Adam Lackorzynski, Chief Architect at Kernkonzept, will investigate a concrete virtualisation layer and device sharing technologies, offering a prime example of how these issues can be addressed, and how massive multicore ECUs can be mastered inside future automobiles.