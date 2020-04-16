April 27, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

It’s no secret that there is an enormous business opportunity with the rise of autonomous vehicles and the connected car. Whether you are building a fully autonomous vehicle, improving driver assistance features or something in-between, high-quality annotated training data is the key for effective AI systems.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Rahul Parundekar, Senior Manager, Data Science and Andrea Butkovic, Product Manager at Appen discuss automotive AI trends and how to avoid common pitfalls, and present case study examples to show how to effectively build comprehensive data pipelines for automotive AI. Whether you are building the in-cabin experience or focusing on a fully autonomous vehicle, this webinar will help take you from Level 1 to Level 5 autonomy, driving you ahead of the competition.