Complete data-driven development for autonomous vehicle implementation

May 6, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The complex process for implementation and homologation of autonomous vehicle software/hardware demands a powerful and flexible end-to-end, data-driven development (DDD) toolchain. dSPACE provides a complete solution for DDD, based on open standards, physics-based sensor simulation, AI-based scenario generation, scenario-based testing, and cloud/SaaS technologies.

In this 60-minute webinar, Jace Allen of dSPACE provides unique insight into solutions for robust data logging, powerful data enrichment tools, and a scenario-based testing environment using data-replay or deterministic closed-loop scenarios, sensor-realistic simulation, and a fully scalable MIL/SIL/HIL and Cloud execution platform.

By integrating this data and simulation environment with advanced test and data management, a complete V&V strategy for ISO 26262 and ISO/PAS 21448 (SOTIF) certification can be achieved.