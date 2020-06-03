C-V2X: The future of 5G and smart transportation

Qualcomm experts provide insight into the benefits of C-V2X, and how it improves predictability for enhanced road safety and autonomous driving

June 22, 2020 – 10am EDT | 4pm CET

Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) is a foundational technology that allows vehicles to communicate with each other and nearly everything around them, helping provide 360º non-line-of-sight awareness and improved predictability for enhanced road safety and autonomous driving.

In this free 60-minute webinar, Dino Flore, VP Technology, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. and Jim Misener, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. showcase C-V2X technologies and highlight the standards completion, field testing, real-world trials and various use cases that have led to early commercialisation and growing momentum for C-V2X worldwide.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • What is C-V2X?
  • How C-V2X enables communication between cars and anything around them
  • How 5G will expand smart transportation use cases
  • Global traction for C-V2X
  • Qualcomm C-V2X roadmap
