AVL CAMEO™ 4R3: Intelligent testing and characterisation for system modelling and optimisation

April 23, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

In this free 60-minute webinar, Leo Xenakis, Group Product Manager, Abhishek Ravi, Application Engineer and Stefan Scheidel, Senior Development Engineer Methodology at AVL discuss how the newly launched version of CAMEO can help to test many more UUT (Unit Under Test) types in more environments, and more quickly than ever before. Optimisation has been rewritten and an all new Robustness Optimisation feature has been introduced.

Standardisation: Standardising complex, AI driven tests across the whole test field is now easier than ever before.

Testing: Updated methodology and UUT support is available for new areas, such as E-Drive (including Hybrid, Inverter, Battery), Fuel Cell and Simulation (including ADAS).

Modelling and Optimisation: The new core Optimiser has been rewritten to reliably find valid optimums for more input variables and constraints, and with significant speed improvements. A new Robustness Optimisation feature has also been introduced, to allow consideration of tolerances in the Optimisation, supported by all new visuals to help you make the best trade-off for your application.

