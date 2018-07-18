Assessing augmented reality content with virtual reality

July 18, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Designing and developing an augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD) requires that a number of crucial factors, such as optics and human vision, are taken into account.

Today, emerging concepts and technologies and the need to define functional specifications, quality targets, human factors and safety criterion all mandate prototyping and testing. However, physical prototyping of emerging technologies requires expensive vehicle customization and a physical prototype of the product.

In this free 60-minute webinar, Dirk Spiesswinkel, Product Manager at Elektrobit, and Ludovic Manillier, HUD Manager at Optis, outline how virtual prototyping and testing can be leveraged to solve these challenges. Attendees will gain insight into augmented reality, the AR HUD and how to create, virtually assess and test an AR HUD prototype in real-life driving conditions.