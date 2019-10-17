Alexa on the road: how to create a voice-first in-car experience

October 17, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Voice-recognition technology has come a long way in recent years, and is now capable of interpreting natural language. In some cases, the prompt “I’m hungry” can lead the car to suggest nearby restaurants, for example. Moving forward, the expectation is that voice control will become a common feature of new vehicles, and that requires dedicated expertise.

Elektrobit (EB) has proven its expertise in developing state-of-the-art voice user interfaces and is now expanding the reach of natural language technology with the integration of Amazon Alexa into the car.

In this 60-minute webinar, Volker Springer, Senior Project Manager at EB, and Ricardo DeMatos, Principal Solutions Architect at Amazon, discuss a range of solutions that can help automakers to integrate Alexa into their vehicles, allowing them to extend their vehicles’ onboard capabilities and provide a more holistic and natural human-machine interface (HMI) experience.