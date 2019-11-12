ADAS calibration and validation – localization versus globalization development approach and testing tools

November 12, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

ADAS features contribute to higher road safety and driving comfort. The industry is therefore moving towards a full roll-out across all vehicle segments. For market success, robust and reliable operation of ADAS is mandatory, which creates the need for high validation efforts and comprehensive testing tools. However, end consumers will not only expect ADAS to prevent potential crash situations; they will also need to feel confident with the driving controller’s behaviour. The driver’s safe perception of ADAS, which is mainly impacted by calibration parameters, will be key. However, perceived safety & comfort expectations vary between Asia, Europe and the Americas.

In this webinar, Erich Ramschak, Thomas Guntschnig and Ilva Kotori discuss development approaches for both local and global KPI/calibration target settings, including time efficient calibration and validation methods, with tools from AVL as an established global engineering and testing company.

