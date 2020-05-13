A trunk full of data: Enabling immense data intake for tomorrow’s automated vehicles

June 16, 2020 – 8am (Detroit) | 2pm (Stuttgart) | 5:30pm (New Delhi)
Efficiently processing the massive data volumes required for ADAS and automated driving development—up to hundreds of terabytes of data every day—poses a particular challenge for the automotive industry.
Elektrobit, the global supplier of automotive software products, increased upload speeds by 1000% through its partnership with Equinix, implementing a Digital Data Garage concept into their test and validation workflow. Suitable, globally available computing and network infrastructures, as well as security concepts, are basic prerequisites for this new reality.
In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Simon Tiedemann, Product Manager EB Assist Test Lab at Elektrobit and Klaas Mertens, Global Solutions Architect at Equinix, discuss a number of topics, including:
- Data has gravity—find out why data management is an issue for ADAS;
- Data has variety—experience why intelligent data collection at the edge is key (data-tagging, hot vs. cold data, OTA);
- Data lives everywhere, is global and collaboration is key—how data should be collected, stored and managed and be accessible by the right parties; and
- Why hybrid/multi-cloud models are increasingly the de facto choice