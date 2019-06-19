A modular approach to hybrid powertrains can optimise cost and CO2 reductions

June 19, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

For high volume applications, electrified powertrains are a prerequisite in order to meet future fuel consumption limits.

The range will span from parallel hybrids, 48V- or high voltage mild- or full hybrids, right up to series hybrids. In initial configurations, the internal combustion engine (ICE) is the main form of propulsion, covering all engine speeds and load range, including transient operation.

The competition between different technologies and variabilities, from variable compression ratio to variable valve lift, advanced boosting technologies, high pressure injection at the gasoline engine—as well as add-on measures such as water injection—require a modular engine family architecture that uses common parts, machining and assembly concepts.

In series hybrid applications, the vehicle is generally electrically driven and the ICE provides power to drive the generator, either exclusively or by supporting a plug-in battery-charging concept. As the ICE is not mechanically coupled to the drivetrain, it is feasible to reduce its operational range to only cater to preferred load and speed ranges with high efficiency.

In this 60-minute webinar, Wolfgang Schoeffmann, Head of Base Powertrain Technology at AVL, discusses the benefits and opportunities that can arise from taking a modular technology approach. He also looks at how to balance overall powertrain complexity with increasing electrical power in regards to cost and CO2-reduction.

