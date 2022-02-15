Who are the EV market leaders?

The successful transition to EVs will depend on clean energy, political support for electrification, and new infrastructure. By Christopher Dyer.

As the automotive industry witnesses the rapid evolution of electric mobility, countries have responded with varying degrees of success. China has been the most effective, with electric vehicle (EV) adoption consistently growing year on year thanks to the incredible levels of investment both within its EV infrastructure and the production of affordable EVs.

Norway—and Scandinavia as a whole —has seen the most substantial uptake of hybrids and EVs in Europe, thanks in part to its reserves of easily accessible renewable energy. Its cultural attitude towards electrification and new technology has also ensured the country's legislation is ahead of most other European states looking to electrify.

However, increased air pollution is forcing other countries to up their game and reconsider their approaches toward electrification. The prioritisation of investment into clean energy, legislation and infrastructure is bringing more markets to the fray and making electrification more competitive for governments and businesses alike.

