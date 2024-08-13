The New Zeekr 5.5C EV Batteries Can Charge at the Fastest Rate in the World

Zeekr’s upgraded EV batteries support 5.5C ultra-fast charging that allows vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes

The new charging speed record is achieved by Zeekr’s new 007 sedan model carrying the new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and connected with Zeekr V3 ultra-fast charging piles. Thanks to the optimized materials and upgraded technology, the speed is higher than what’s achieved by existing nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries, representing the new achievement by Zeekr’s in-house e-powertrain R&D team.

Thanks to the enhanced battery management system (BMS), the vehicle’s charging experience remains stable and fast even in harsh environmental conditions. At temperatures as low as -10 degree Celsius, the vehicles charge from 10% SOC to 80% SOC within just 30 minutes, assuring users of swift and reliable charging performance.

Zeekr has opened over 500 ultra-fast charging stations in China with over 2,700 charging piles, all of which can support 800V charging. Zeekr plans to expand the network to 1,000 ultra-fast charging stations in 2024 and will be operating over 10,000 ultra-fast charging piles in 2026.

Apart from this, on Zeekr Tech Day, Zeekr releases the urban Navigation Zeekr Pilot (NZP) assist driving functions, providing intelligent driving assistance on urban roads with navigation. The urban NZP will start delivery at the end of August. Connected to the Kr AI model, Eva, Zeekr’s in-car assistant, evolves into a considerate driving companion. It can prejudge the situation and give suggestions to Zeekr users accordingly, enhancing the in-car experience of Zeekr users.

SOURCE: Zeekr