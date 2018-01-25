Tesla announces date for fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and webcast

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2017 after market close on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2017 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.