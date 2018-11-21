Soul LA Auto Show Teaser 2

The all-new 2020 Soul crossover will make its world debut Wednesday, November 28 at 2:15 PM (Pacific) at the upcoming LA Auto Show’s AutoMobility LA. Instantly recognizable and thoroughly modern, the new Soul arrives with something for everyone. More technology, available advanced driver assistance systems, increased cargo room and a new variant – the ruggedly styled X-Line – which will join the LX, EX, S, and GT-Line models, along with the all-electric EV1, when it goes on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2019. Gasoline-powered versions will be offered with either a normally aspirated 2.0-liter or 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can be mated to an available 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

SOURCE: Kia Motors America