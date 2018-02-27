Renesas Electronics announces executive personnel changes

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today made the following changes concerning Members of the Board, Corporate Auditors, and Corporate Officers. The changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 27, 2018. The changes in Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 16th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 29, 2018. The change in its Corporate Officers will become effective as of March 29, 2018.
Note: Asterisks (*) indicate position currently held.
1. Outline of the Change in Members of the Board (As of March 29, 2018)
(1) New Member of the Board
Hidetoshi Shibata, Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO
(2) Retiring Member of the Board
2. Outline of the Change in Corporate Auditors (As of March 29, 2018)
(1) New Corporate Auditor
Noboru Yamamoto, Outside Corporate Auditor (part time)
(2) Retiring Member of the Board
Yoshinobu Shimizu, Outside Corporate Auditor (part time) *
3. Outline of the Change in Corporate Officers (As of March 29, 2018)
(1) New Corporate Officer
Shingo Yamamoto, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit
(2) Retiring Corporate Officer
Ryuji Omura, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit *
(Note) Mr. Omura will assume the role of Fellow effective March 29, 2018.
4. Brief Biographies of the Newly Appointed Member of the Board, Corporate Auditor and Corporate Officer
|Name
(Date of Birth)
|Brief Biography
|Hidetoshi Shibata
(November 16, 1972)
|April 1995
|Joined Central Japan Railway Company
|August 2001
|Joined MKS Partners Limited as Principal
|August 2004
|Partner, MKS Partners Limited
|October 2007
|Joined Global Private Equity, Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd as Managing Director
|September 2009
|Joined Investment Group, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan as Managing Director
|June 2012
|Executive Managing Director, Investment Group, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
|October 2013
|Member of the Board, Renesas Electronics Corporation
|November 2013
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO
|June 2016
|Executive Vice President and CFO, Renesas Electronics Corporation (to the present)
|Name
(Date of Birth)
|Brief Biography
|Noboru Yamamoto
(November 21, 1962)
|April 1986
|Joined Mazda Motor Corporation
|May 1989
|Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
|February 2002
|Joined PricewaterhouseCoopers Financial Advisory Service Ltd. (currently, PwC Advisory LLC) as Managing Director
|April 2003
|Joined Lazard Frères K.K. as Managing Director
|November 2006
|Joined Nikko City Group Securities Co., Ltd. (currently, Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.), Investment Banking Unit, as Managing Director
|October 2011
|Joined BNP Paribas, Tokyo Branch, Investment Banking Division, as Co-head
|June 2016
|Outside Director, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (to the present)
|September 2016
|Representative Director, Representative Partner & CEO, XIB Capital Partners, Inc. (to the present)
|January 2017
|Senior Advisor, CLSA Capital Partners K.K. (to the present)
|Name
(Date of Birth)
|Brief Biography
|Shingo Yamamoto
(August 4, 1966)
|April 1991
|Sales & Marketing, Crown Leasing Corporation
|January 2007
|Corporate Officer and Quality Leader, GE Fleet Services Corporation
|August 2007
|GE Capital Japan Integration Leader, GE International Inc.
|March 2008
|SVP, Finance, Calsonic Kansei Corporation CFO & EVP, Calsonic Kansei Corporation
|April 2010
|CFO & EVP, Calsonic Kansei Corporation
|April 2012
|Chairman & CEO, Calsonic Kansei Americas, CIO & EVP, Calsonic Kansei Corporation
|April 2016
|Regional SVP, Head of Admin & Finance for JPN/A&O, Strategy and Acceleration office for Japan/A&O, Head of Japan Business Management, Co-Chairperson for Japan Consolidated Dealers, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Representative Director of Nissan Korea, Director of Nissan Network Holdings, Chuo Nissan, Tokai Nissan, Kinki Nissan and Kyusyu Nissan (to the present)
(Reference) Executive team as of March 29, 2018
|Position
|Name
|Representative Director, Chairman
|Tetsuya Tsurumaru
|Representative Director, President and CEO
|Bunsei Kure
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO
|Hidetoshi Shibata
|Outside Director
|Tetsuro Toyoda
|Outside Director
|Jiro Iwasaki
|Outside Director
|Kazuki Fukuda
|Outside Corporate Auditor (part-time)
|Kazuyoshi Yamazaki
|Outside Corporate Auditor (part-time)
|Takeshi Sekine
|Outside Corporate Auditor (part-time)
|Noboru Yamamoto
|Executive Vice President
|Yoshikazu Yokota
|Executive Vice President
|Masahiko Nozaki
|Executive Vice President
|Manabu Kawashima
|Executive Vice President
|Necip Sayiner
|Executive Vice President
|Hirotaka Yamanami
|Executive Vice President
|Shingo Yamamoto
|Senior Vice President
|Michael Hannawald
|Senior Vice President
|Tomomitsu Maoka
|Senior Vice President
|Hiroto Nitta
|Senior Vice President
|Shinichi Yoshioka