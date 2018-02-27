Home > Uncategorised > Renesas Electronics announces executive personnel changes

Renesas Electronics announces executive personnel changes

February 27, 2018

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today made the following changes concerning Members of the Board, Corporate Auditors, and Corporate Officers. The changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 27, 2018. The changes in Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 16th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 29, 2018. The change in its Corporate Officers will become effective as of March 29, 2018.

Note: Asterisks (*) indicate position currently held.

1. Outline of the Change in Members of the Board (As of March 29, 2018)

(1)  New Member of the Board

Hidetoshi Shibata, Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO

 

(2)  Retiring Member of the Board

Kenichi Hattori, Outside Director*

2. Outline of the Change in Corporate Auditors (As of March 29, 2018)

(1)  New Corporate Auditor

Noboru Yamamoto, Outside Corporate Auditor (part time)

 

(2)  Retiring Member of the Board

Yoshinobu Shimizu, Outside Corporate Auditor (part time) *

3. Outline of the Change in Corporate Officers (As of March 29, 2018)

(1) New Corporate Officer

Shingo Yamamoto, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit

 

(2) Retiring Corporate Officer

Ryuji Omura, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit *

(Note) Mr. Omura will assume the role of Fellow effective March 29, 2018.

 

4. Brief Biographies of the Newly Appointed Member of the Board, Corporate Auditor and Corporate Officer

[New Member of the Board]
Name
(Date of Birth)		 Brief Biography
Hidetoshi Shibata
(November 16, 1972)		 April 1995 Joined Central Japan Railway Company
August 2001 Joined MKS Partners Limited as Principal
August 2004 Partner, MKS Partners Limited
October 2007 Joined Global Private Equity, Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd as Managing Director
September 2009 Joined Investment Group, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan as Managing Director
June 2012 Executive Managing Director, Investment Group, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
October 2013 Member of the Board, Renesas Electronics Corporation
November 2013 Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO
June 2016 Executive Vice President and CFO, Renesas Electronics Corporation (to the present)
[New Corporate Auditor]
Name
(Date of Birth)		 Brief Biography
Noboru Yamamoto
(November 21, 1962)		 April 1986 Joined Mazda Motor Corporation
May 1989 Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
February 2002 Joined PricewaterhouseCoopers Financial Advisory Service Ltd. (currently, PwC Advisory LLC) as Managing Director
April 2003 Joined Lazard Frères K.K. as Managing Director
November 2006 Joined Nikko City Group Securities Co., Ltd. (currently, Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.), Investment Banking Unit, as Managing Director
October 2011 Joined BNP Paribas, Tokyo Branch, Investment Banking Division, as Co-head
June 2016 Outside Director, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (to the present)
September 2016 Representative Director, Representative Partner & CEO, XIB Capital Partners, Inc. (to the present)
January 2017 Senior Advisor, CLSA Capital Partners K.K. (to the present)
[New Corporate Officer]
Name
(Date of Birth)		 Brief Biography
Shingo Yamamoto
(August 4, 1966)		 April 1991 Sales & Marketing, Crown Leasing Corporation
January 2007 Corporate Officer and Quality Leader, GE Fleet Services Corporation
August 2007 GE Capital Japan Integration Leader, GE International Inc.
March 2008 SVP, Finance, Calsonic Kansei Corporation CFO & EVP, Calsonic Kansei Corporation
April 2010 CFO & EVP, Calsonic Kansei Corporation
April 2012 Chairman & CEO, Calsonic Kansei Americas, CIO & EVP, Calsonic Kansei Corporation
April 2016 Regional SVP, Head of Admin & Finance for JPN/A&O, Strategy and Acceleration office for Japan/A&O, Head of Japan Business Management, Co-Chairperson for Japan Consolidated Dealers, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Representative Director of Nissan Korea, Director of Nissan Network Holdings, Chuo Nissan, Tokai Nissan, Kinki Nissan and Kyusyu Nissan (to the present)

(Reference) Executive team as of March 29, 2018

Position Name
Representative Director, Chairman Tetsuya Tsurumaru
Representative Director, President and CEO Bunsei Kure
Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO Hidetoshi Shibata
Outside Director Tetsuro Toyoda
Outside Director Jiro Iwasaki
Outside Director Kazuki Fukuda
Outside Corporate Auditor (part-time) Kazuyoshi Yamazaki
Outside Corporate Auditor (part-time) Takeshi Sekine
Outside Corporate Auditor (part-time) Noboru Yamamoto
Executive Vice President Yoshikazu Yokota
Executive Vice President Masahiko Nozaki
Executive Vice President Manabu Kawashima
Executive Vice President Necip Sayiner
Executive Vice President Hirotaka Yamanami
Executive Vice President Shingo Yamamoto
Senior Vice President Michael Hannawald
Senior Vice President Tomomitsu Maoka
Senior Vice President Hiroto Nitta
Senior Vice President Shinichi Yoshioka
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018