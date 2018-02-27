Renesas Electronics announces executive personnel changes

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today made the following changes concerning Members of the Board, Corporate Auditors, and Corporate Officers. The changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 27, 2018. The changes in Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 16th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 29, 2018. The change in its Corporate Officers will become effective as of March 29, 2018.

Note: Asterisks (*) indicate position currently held.