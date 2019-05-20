Profiles: Comprehensive driving safety

|Integral sidebag
|Function
|This wing-shaped airbag (volume: approx. 40 litres) deploys on both sides from the side bolsters of the driver and front passenger seat backrests. Together with the shoulder and thorax areas, it envelops the arms and head of the seat occupant. As the sidebag is integrated into the backrest, its protective effect is substantially irrespective of the seat’s position and backrest angle.
|In detail
|The airbag not only protects the occupant on the side facing the impact. As a so-called interseat airbag, it can cushion the occupant on the side not facing the impact (known as a far-side impact) and prevent him/her from moving too close to the centre of the vehicle. If moved too far sideways, there could e.g. be a collision with another occupant.
|Sensors
|New driver airbag and new steering wheel and pedal cluster concept
|Function
|The driver airbag (volume: approx. 120 litres) of the ESF 2019 is integrated into the upper dashboard section, like present front passenger airbags. When triggered it deploys across the steering wheel.
|In detail
|The new deployment concept and three-dimensional airbag shape allow a larger area of coverage than a rotationally symmetrical driver airbag in the steering wheel.
Furthermore, this also allows concepts with different airbag depths to be realised depending on the occupant’s position. This is because in automated mode, the steering wheel and driver positions are not as closely defined as in today’s manually steered cars.
|Additional function
|In automated driving mode, the steering wheel is always in a parked position and does not turn.
In addition the pedal cluster is retracted into the carpeted floor so that the contour of the footwell is as level as possible.
If the ESF 2019 is being steered by a driver, the steering wheel is retracted by 100 millimetres when the airbag is triggered. This is done pyrotechnically within milliseconds.
SOURCE: Daimler