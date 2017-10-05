Playing to its strengths: Ford’s ‘fitness’ plan shifts US$14bn to profit generators

Hackett's roadmap through disruption envisions more trucks, fewer cars, and a hefty investment in BEVs and connectivity. To finance that he's put the company on a tough cost-reduction regime, writes Megan Lampinen

After a whirlwind 100 days in office, Ford’s new President and Chief Executive Jim Hackett paused to provide a strategic update to analysts in New York. Following a ‘deep dive’ into the company’s operations, he has come up with five top priority principles on which the company will act. “These will drive clarity and answer some of those open questions of where we play and how we win,” Hackett told the investment community.

