Nissan Group reports February 2018 U.S. sales

March 1, 2018

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for February 2018 of 129,930 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 9%
  • Nissan Rogue sales continued to be strong with 38,119 sales, up 15%, and set a February record
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 7,992 units, up 69%
  • Sales of the TITAN pickup in February totaled 3,761, up 26%
  • Murano crossover sales increased 11% to 6,179 units
  • Armada SUV sales rose 11% to 2,548 units

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s February sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. February 2018 and February 2017 each had 24 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION FEB FEB Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
             
Nissan Division Total 117,110 122,003 -4.0 230,013 222,764 3.3
Versa 7,196 9,869 -27.1 14,444 18,739 -22.9
Sentra 17,148 16,010 7.1 34,879 29,454 18.4
Altima 19,703 26,543 -25.8 39,888 45,474 -12.3
Maxima 4,387 4,898 -10.4 8,720 8,636 1.0
LEAF 895 1,037 -13.7 1,045 1,809 -42.2
Juke 124 1,297 -90.4 314 2,601 -87.9
370Z 312 424 -26.4 536 748 -28.3
GT-R 35 55 -36.4 69 120 -42.5
Total Car 49,800 60,133 -17.2 99,895 107,581 -7.1
Frontier 7,992 4,736 68.8 13,893 8,593 61.7
Titan 3,761 2,988 25.9 7,812 5,756 35.7
Pathfinder 6,140 8,997 -31.8 11,426 16,278 -29.8
Armada 2,548 2,289 11.3 4,794 4,197 14.2
Rogue 38,119 33,149 15.0 74,303 61,909 20.0
Murano 6,179 5,569 11.0 12,971 9,932 30.6
Quest 1 1,372 -99.9 2 3,250 -99.9
NV 1,139 1,436 -20.7 2,162 2,670 -19.0
NV200 1,431 1,334 7.3 2,755 2,598 6.0
Total Truck 67,310 61,870 8.8 130,118 115,183 13.0
             
INFINITI FEB FEB Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
             
Infiniti Total 12,820 13,737 -6.7 23,455 25,295 -7.3
Infiniti Q50 3,904 3,444 13.4 6,616 6,650 -0.5
Infiniti Q60 855 810 5.6 1,467 1,542 -4.9
Infiniti Q70 450 414 8.7 836 890 -6.1
Infiniti QX30 775 2,414 -67.9 1,588 3,572 -55.5
Infiniti QX50 1,120 1,388 -19.3 2,171 2,594 -16.3
Infiniti QX60 3,880 2,658 46.0 6,909 4,847 42.5
Infiniti QX70 147 986 -85.1 349 1,828 -80.9
Infiniti QX80 1,689 1,623 4.1 3,519 3,372 4.4
Total Car 5,209 4,668 11.6 8,919 9,082 -1.8
Total Truck 7,611 9,069 -16.1 14,536 16,213 -10.3
             
NISSAN GROUP FEB FEB Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
             
TOTAL VEHICLE 129,930 135,740 -4.3 253,468 248,059 2.2
Total Car 55,009 64,801 -15.1 108,814 116,663 -6.7
Total Truck 74,921 70,939 5.6 144,654 131,396 10.1
Selling days 24 24   49 48  
