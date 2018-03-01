Nissan Group reports February 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for February 2018 of 129,930 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
- Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 9%
- Nissan Rogue sales continued to be strong with 38,119 sales, up 15%, and set a February record
- Frontier truck sales rose to 7,992 units, up 69%
- Sales of the TITAN pickup in February totaled 3,761, up 26%
- Murano crossover sales increased 11% to 6,179 units
- Armada SUV sales rose 11% to 2,548 units
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s February sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. February 2018 and February 2017 each had 24 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|FEB
|FEB
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|117,110
|122,003
|-4.0
|230,013
|222,764
|3.3
|Versa
|7,196
|9,869
|-27.1
|14,444
|18,739
|-22.9
|Sentra
|17,148
|16,010
|7.1
|34,879
|29,454
|18.4
|Altima
|19,703
|26,543
|-25.8
|39,888
|45,474
|-12.3
|Maxima
|4,387
|4,898
|-10.4
|8,720
|8,636
|1.0
|LEAF
|895
|1,037
|-13.7
|1,045
|1,809
|-42.2
|Juke
|124
|1,297
|-90.4
|314
|2,601
|-87.9
|370Z
|312
|424
|-26.4
|536
|748
|-28.3
|GT-R
|35
|55
|-36.4
|69
|120
|-42.5
|Total Car
|49,800
|60,133
|-17.2
|99,895
|107,581
|-7.1
|Frontier
|7,992
|4,736
|68.8
|13,893
|8,593
|61.7
|Titan
|3,761
|2,988
|25.9
|7,812
|5,756
|35.7
|Pathfinder
|6,140
|8,997
|-31.8
|11,426
|16,278
|-29.8
|Armada
|2,548
|2,289
|11.3
|4,794
|4,197
|14.2
|Rogue
|38,119
|33,149
|15.0
|74,303
|61,909
|20.0
|Murano
|6,179
|5,569
|11.0
|12,971
|9,932
|30.6
|Quest
|1
|1,372
|-99.9
|2
|3,250
|-99.9
|NV
|1,139
|1,436
|-20.7
|2,162
|2,670
|-19.0
|NV200
|1,431
|1,334
|7.3
|2,755
|2,598
|6.0
|Total Truck
|67,310
|61,870
|8.8
|130,118
|115,183
|13.0
|INFINITI
|FEB
|FEB
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|12,820
|13,737
|-6.7
|23,455
|25,295
|-7.3
|Infiniti Q50
|3,904
|3,444
|13.4
|6,616
|6,650
|-0.5
|Infiniti Q60
|855
|810
|5.6
|1,467
|1,542
|-4.9
|Infiniti Q70
|450
|414
|8.7
|836
|890
|-6.1
|Infiniti QX30
|775
|2,414
|-67.9
|1,588
|3,572
|-55.5
|Infiniti QX50
|1,120
|1,388
|-19.3
|2,171
|2,594
|-16.3
|Infiniti QX60
|3,880
|2,658
|46.0
|6,909
|4,847
|42.5
|Infiniti QX70
|147
|986
|-85.1
|349
|1,828
|-80.9
|Infiniti QX80
|1,689
|1,623
|4.1
|3,519
|3,372
|4.4
|Total Car
|5,209
|4,668
|11.6
|8,919
|9,082
|-1.8
|Total Truck
|7,611
|9,069
|-16.1
|14,536
|16,213
|-10.3
|NISSAN GROUP
|FEB
|FEB
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|129,930
|135,740
|-4.3
|253,468
|248,059
|2.2
|Total Car
|55,009
|64,801
|-15.1
|108,814
|116,663
|-6.7
|Total Truck
|74,921
|70,939
|5.6
|144,654
|131,396
|10.1
|Selling days
|24
|24
|49
|48