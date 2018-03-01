Nissan Group reports February 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for February 2018 of 129,930 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 9%

Nissan Rogue sales continued to be strong with 38,119 sales, up 15%, and set a February record

Frontier truck sales rose to 7,992 units, up 69%

Sales of the TITAN pickup in February totaled 3,761, up 26%

Murano crossover sales increased 11% to 6,179 units

Armada SUV sales rose 11% to 2,548 units

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s February sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. February 2018 and February 2017 each had 24 selling days.