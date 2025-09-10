New Generation DAF XF awarded ‘Fleet Truck of the Year’

The Fleet Truck of the Year jury panel, which is made up of fleet operators, also praised the DAF XF for its exceptional real-world performance and operator appeal. The panel cited the XF’s excellent visibility, comfortable cab and solid build quality – all of which make it a standout choice for fleets nationwide. “The XF continues to tick all the boxes”, said one jury member. “There’s a reason it’s the backbone of so many fleets. It’s consistent, practical, and dependable, and drivers actually want to be in them.”

In terms of aftersales support, the DAF dealer network also drew particular praise, including the company’s DAF ITS roadside assistance service which continues to deliver outstanding levels of uptime for customers.

“We’re absolutely delighted to again claim the Fleet Truck of the Year title with our New Generation XF,” said Bart Bosmans, member of the DAF Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales. “Recognition for the XF’s fuel efficiency, driver appeal and our customer support services reinforces everything we’ve built into this truck – it’s designed in collaboration with operators, for operators, and this important Fleet Truck of the Year Award fully supports that approach.”