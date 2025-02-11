Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. signs MOU with ZO Motors North America to expand electric vehicle presence in South America

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., a leader in vertical farming technology and with new subsidiaries operating in bitcoin mining, data center management and electric vehicles, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with ZO Motors North America LLC ("ZMNA"), a North American affiliate of ZO Motors, a global leader in innovative zero-emission vehicles

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (“Nature’s Miracle” or the “Company”), a leader in vertical farming technology and with new subsidiaries operating in bitcoin mining, data center management and electric vehicles, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with ZO Motors North America LLC (“ZMNA”), a North American affiliate of ZO Motors, a global leader in innovative zero-emission vehicles. The purpose of the MOU is to develop a working relationship between the parties to enhance emergency response and pre-hospital medical care capabilities for public health institutions while accelerating in Nature’s Miracle’s expansion into the electric vehicles (EVs) market in South America.

The MOU acts as a foundation for future collaborative efforts on several potentially high-impact projects, including the Nature’s Miracle Mobile E-Farm Project, the Colombia Bus Project and other potential EV initiatives in Colombia. If definitive documents are entered into, (i) Nature’s Miracle would purchase 60 basic ambulances and 20 advanced ambulances from ZMNA, with specifications to be mutually agreed upon by both parties, and (ii) the two companies will collaborate on the delivery of up to 2,000 EVs, including electric buses, to the Colombian market.

The MOU follows Nature’s Miracle’s January 23, 2025, announcement of a purchase order from the National Transport Chamber of Colombia for the introduction of up to 2,000 EVs. In October 2024, the Company also unveiled plans to order electric trucks for conversion into mobile vertical farms, further diversifying its EV portfolio.

Mr. James Li, Chairman and CEO of Nature’s Miracle, commented, “The signing of this MOU with ZO Motors represents a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our EV sales in South America. We hope to leverage ZO Motors’ extensive experience and capabilities in developing and manufacturing customized EVs. If definitive agreements are entered into, we are confident that our sales channels and marketing networks will be further strengthened, opening up more opportunities for customers and sales in the region. We believe this MOU is just the beginning, and it will serve as a strong foundation for future collaborations that will mutually benefit both parties.”

