MHP and Innoactive achieve milestone in XR Streaming

Management and IT consultancy MHP and Munich-based company Innoactive have reached another milestone in visualization technology: With Innoactive’s XR Streaming platform, large datasets can be streamed quickly and seamlessly to spatial computing devices such as the Apple Vision Pro. The technology is developed on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, enabling the end-to-end creation and simulation of complex 3D models. MHP and Innoactive are continuously advancing the technology as part of an existing license agreement with Volkswagen and Porsche. The possible applications will be showcased from March 17 to 21, 2025 at the NVIDIA GTC AI conference in San Jose, California.

The virtual vehicle

The high-precision, photorealistic visualization of a vehicle is a complex task, requiring the implementation of animations and functions within the model – forming the basis for an impressive and immersive 3D experience. To achieve this, MHP processed original visualization data and converted all variants and animations using NVIDIA Omniverse, removing the need for asset decimation, and time consuming preparation for XR applications.

The model currently in development offers impressive possibilities: Using AI-supported voice control, different variants of the new Porsche 911 can be displayed – for example, as a coupé or a cabriolet. In addition, animated door openings, as well as wheel and color selection, ensure a dynamic user experience.

A detailed model also presents challenges, however: Approximately 75 million polygons generate a high volume of data, making streaming to a device such as an XR devices unfeasible.

Efficient streaming to the Apple Vision Pro

Innoactive’s XR Streaming platform solves this problem by enabling the transmission of large, complex data models. It leverages NVIDIA spatial streaming and the open-source framework Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD). The models benefit from high-quality rendering in Omniverse, primarily through the precise calculation physically accurate rendering, including light and shadows with NVIDIA RTX™ technology.

In addition to Apple Vision Pro, streaming is possible on other standalone XR devices such as Meta Quest 3, Vive Focus 3, or Pico 3 and 4. An additional PC is no longer required for this – Innoactive Portal is a cloud-based CMS solution that allows direct streaming of Omniverse, VREAD, Unreal, and Unity to compatible XR devices. With one-click access, high security standards, and a consistent user experience across all devices, a large-scale XR deployment is now possible.

“With the development of enterprise applications for the Apple Vision Pro, MHP is considered a pioneer in Europe. Innoactive’s expertise perfectly complements our own,” said Jörg Dietrich, Sales Director at MHP. “The possibilities for potential customers are virtually limitless and not confined to particular industries. This provides significant added value.”

In general, numerous applications are possible – for example, in training, in automotive and mechanical engineering, or in architectural visualization. The technology also has potential in medical technology and education, where immersive 3D environments can enhance learning.

“With the introduction of spatial streaming with NVIDIA Omniverse development, our major corporate customers can significantly increase the speed of iteration and the quality of decision-making. Our collaboration with MHP will help us accelerate the deployment and integration into existing data workflows,” said Daniel Seidl, founder and CEO of Innoactive.“

Presentation at NVIDIA GTC 2025

At GTC 2025 visitors will have the opportunity to experience XR streaming firsthand at the Innoactive booth (#102) in the XR Pavilion and explore its wide range of applications.

