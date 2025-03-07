Lamborghini Temerario: A true “Fuoriclasse” – An exceptional class of its own sets the scene in South Korea

The highly anticipated premiere of Lamborghini second High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) makes its debut in the Korean market

More than 500 guests and media friends gathered to witness the groundbreaking debut of the Lamborghini Temerario[1], an extraordinary and innovative vehicle that showcases unparalleled technical and stylistic excellence. This marks the beginning of a new chapter of pushing the boundaries and redefining the super sports car.

The event was honored by the presence of Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Federico Foschini, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing & Sales Officer and Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific.

With a new pure and iconic design, technical features expressed at its limit and an unconventional hybrid layout, Temerario unveils a completely reimagined look, poised to captivate a broader audience while remining faithful to its dedicated customer base.

The new hybrid powertrain, designed and developed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese, combines a completely new twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, delivering a total power output of 920 CV and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm. The performance is an absolute revelation: maximum speed of 343 km/h (210+ mph), 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds.

The Temerario is displayed in Verde Mercurius, Alleggerita version, alongside with the other two plug-in hybrid versions: the V12 HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle) , Revuelto[2] as well as the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, Urus SE[3]. Guests could get their firsthand personalization options through Lamborghini Ad Personam program display with more than 400 exterior colors, complementary interiors and other special trim options explained by the specialists.

“I am thrilled to be here in Korea to celebrate the premiere of the Lamborghini Temerario with our passionate customers in one of our top ten global markets,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Temerario is a super sports car in a class of its own, delivering unparalleled driving pleasure through the perfect combination of cutting-edge performance and refined comfort. Its unmistakable design further sets it apart, making it a true Lamborghini. With this debut, we complete a product lineup that is the strongest in our brand’s history.”

Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, commented, “Being one of the top three markets in Asia Pacific region, we believe it is important for South Korea to be amongst the first few markets to launch Temerario locally. The Temerario showcases cutting-edge technology and performance, pioneering innovations that transcend conventional standards. The new engine is now one of the most powerful in the segment. The characteristics of a smoothly revving, naturally aspirated engine, with the power delivery of a turbo engine in combination with electric drives, is unique in the way it works and sounds. Lamborghini has thus succeeded in developing a new V8 biturbo that combines the pronounced linearity of the rev development in the previous naturally aspirated Lamborghini V10, with the enormous power and torque of a modern turbo engine. We are confident that the Temerario will resonate strongly with our Korean customers.”

Powertrain

The heart of a Lamborghini has always been its drive system. With the new Temerario, Lamborghini takes an entirely new approach, with several years of development, delivering an unprecedented super sports car powertrain, comprised of an extremely high-revving biturbo Internal Combustion Engine concept combined with three electric motors. “We wanted to develop an incomparable, high-performance sports engine that combines the best of two worlds: an emotional combustion engine based on a twin-turbocharged V8 and a performance-oriented electrification. Our concept of incorporating three electric motors with a combustion engine ensures to achieve instantaneous acceleration, torque vectoring and energy recuperation. With the Temerario we are redefining the segment,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini. “Temerario is in a league of its own, in terms of engineering solutions and performance.”

The new powertrain is integral to the second super sports car in Lamborghini’s High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) product range. The first target was to achieve the highest possible power and torque, while at the same time offering the response of a classic high-revving naturally aspirated engine. Therefore, only high-performance components are used in the drivetrain: the new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine has a specific output of 200 CV per liter and works together with an oil-cooled axial flow electric motor fully integrated in the V8 housing. Propulsion is supported by two electric motors on the front axle.

“By combining a high-revving V8 biturbo with three electric motors of axial flux type we are taking a very sophisticated approach that has never been seen before in series production and the result will impress Lamborghini fans all over the world – With this adrenaline-machine, we are catapulting ourselves into a new paradigm for super sports cars,” continues Mohr. This linearity and progression, with high revving characteristics, which was previously only possible with naturally aspirated engines, now offers high torque with high engine speeds, thanks to the turbochargers.

The new engine with the internal designation L411 is now one of the most powerful engines in the segment. The V8 biturbo delivers its peak power of 800 CV from 9,000 to 9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The electric motor, in P1 position (between the V8 engine and the gearbox), ensures immediate response starting from low engine speed and continues consistently through gear shifts, working as a “torque gap filler” and improving the transient response, giving the sensation of linear and limitless progression up to 10,000 revs. Thanks to the two large turbochargers, efficiency and performance are increased at top speeds. These are located compactly in the V of the engine as a “hot V8” to optimize the packaging and thermal management. The V8 biturbo can rev up to 10,000 revolutions per minute: the maximum boost pressure of the turbochargers is 2.5 bar (abs). The turbines are controlled with an electrical wastegate and a wheel-speed sensor. Lamborghini has designed air filter boxes with tubular cartridges, making them extremely compact to create space and become even more efficient.

At the heart of the crankshaft housing is a flat-plane crankshaft with a 180-degree angle between the crankshaft bends. This crankshaft, which is typically used in racing engines, ensures optimal fluidodynamic behavior due to even firing orders in comparison to the cross-plane crankshaft, and a unique engaging sound. Titanium conrods reduce the rotating masses and offer excellent material properties in terms of strength and lightness, reducing weight. The engine casting material consists of A357+Cu, the same used in motorsport applications.

The particularly robust and reliable finger followers covered in DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) can withstand speeds of up to 11,000 revolutions per minute – a range previously reserved for racing engines in motorsport. This is also where the engineers drew their inspiration for the engine layout concept. As is usual in motorsport, most of the auxiliary units are located on one side, including the two water pumps for the intercooler and engine cooling, as well the electronically controlled barrel valve for fine temperature control.

The oil and water pumps, which are arranged in series on the right-hand side of the engine, are driven up to a specific ratio pump speed of 7,800 rpm. The engineers integrated the oil tank in one side of the engine that works according to the dry sump principle with five-stage gear scavenge pumps. As a result, the drive unit is flat and sits low in the Temerario lowering the center of gravity of the vehicle, while improving its handling characteristics. A newly designed water-cooling system ensures a balanced temperature regime. The internal cooling of the cylinder heads has been extremely refined using 3D printing technology for the casting core, allowing a uniform cooling of the combustion chamber and high knock resistance. The direct petrol injection atomizes the fuel extremely finely into the eight combustion chambers at up to 350 bars, thus ensuring fast and clean combustion.

The characteristics of a smoothly revving, naturally aspirated engine, with the power delivery of a turbo engine in combination with electric drives, is unique in the way it works and sounds. Lamborghini has thus succeeded in developing a new V8 biturbo that combines the pronounced linearity of the rev development in the previous Lamborghini naturally aspirated V10, with enormous power and torque of a modern turbo engine. In conjunction with the three electric motors, the system output is an outstanding 920 CV / 676 kW.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94 EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Urus SE consumption and emission values: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO 2 emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO 2 emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO 2 efficiency class with low battery: G; WLTP

[4] Fuel consumption and emission values of all Hurácan models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-13.9 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 338-328 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini