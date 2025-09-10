JLR: Statement on cyber incident

Since we became aware of the cyber incident, we have been working around the clock, alongside third‑party cybersecurity specialists, to restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner

As a result of our ongoing investigation, we now believe that some data has been affected and we are informing the relevant regulators. Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted.

We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.

SOURCE: JLR