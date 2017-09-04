Jaguar E-type takes bridge of weir ‘Cars Of Our Years’ prize at Concours Of Elegance 2017

Concours of Elegance and Bridge of Weir Leather Company partnered up once again this year to launch a brand new ‘Cars of our Years’ feature, celebrating the important connection between man and machine.

Notable friends of the Concours and Bridge of Weir each chose a car from their lifetime that has made the strongest emotional impact. Visitors to the Concours of Elegance were invited to vote for their favourite of the ten Cars of Our Years nominated by stars of the world of automotive and motorsport.

Taking more votes than any of the other iconic models nominated, the Jaguar E-type was named the public favourite from the Cars of Our Years feature.

Nominating the Jaguar E-type, Sir Jackie Stewart said:

“Without a doubt, the most beautiful car that has ever been mass produced. Ever since it was introduced in 1960 it changed the course of car design and the industry forever.”

Bridge of Weir Managing Director, Karen Marshall, said:

“We have been honoured to display such a wonderful selection of cars at Hampton Court Palace, and we have been genuinely touched by the stories from our friends and colleagues of the automotive world when nominating their Cars of Our Years. We’re delighted with the public vote winner – the Jaguar E-type, a true people’s champion.”

Other cars in the line-up included the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona (1968), Aston Martin V8 Vantage (1980), Mini (1959), Lancia Stratos (1974), Jaguar Mk VII (1950), Austin-Healey Sprite (1966), Porsche 928 (1979), Porsche 356 (1957), Porsche 911/993 RS (1995).

Concours of Elegance Director, James Brooks-Ward, said:

“Concours of Elegance celebrates the finest automobiles in the world, and Bridge of Weir has supplied leather to many of them. But beyond rarity and beauty, cars hold a special place in people’s hearts because of the memories they help to make – that’s exactly what we’re celebrating with Bridge of Weir’s ‘Cars of Our Years’ feature.”

Bridge of Weir has been in the business of manufacturing leather for the automotive industry since 1905, supplying to many of the most iconic manufacturers, including Aston Martin, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, McLaren, Volvo and many others.