Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2019.
Worldwide Production
|April 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Apr. 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|Japan
|78,178
|+15.8%
|317,602
|+10.9%
|Outside of Japan
|365,476 *
|+1.0%
|1,473,514
|-2.4%
|Worldwide Total
|443,654 *
|+3.4%
|1,791,116
|-0.3%
*Record high for the month of April
Production Outside of Japan
|April 2019
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Apr. 2019)
|Units
|vs.’18
|Units
|vs.’18
|North America
|160,439
|+3.4%
|646,573
|-2.1%
|(USA)
|109,068
|+8.3%
|433,059
|-1.4%
|Europe
|7,496
|-52.3%
|42,680
|-29.1%
|Asia
|181,418 *
|+4.4%
|724,755
|+0.4%
|(China)
|125,851 *
|+11.2%
|478,675
|+1.5%
|Others
|16,123
|-5.6%
|59,506
|-11.3%
|Overseas Total
|365,476 *
|+1.0%
|1,473,514
|-2.4%
*Record high for the month of April
Production in Japan for the month of April 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months (since November 2018), setting an all-time record for the month of April. This includes record high production for the month of April in Asia and China.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since January 2019), setting an all-time record for the month of April.
SOURCE: Honda