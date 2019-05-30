Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2019

   May 30, 2019

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2019.

Worldwide Production

April 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Apr. 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
Japan 78,178 +15.8% 317,602 +10.9%
Outside of Japan 365,476 * +1.0% 1,473,514 -2.4%
Worldwide Total 443,654 * +3.4% 1,791,116 -0.3%

*Record high for the month of April

Production Outside of Japan

April 2019 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Apr. 2019)
Units vs.’18 Units vs.’18
North America 160,439 +3.4% 646,573 -2.1%
(USA) 109,068 +8.3% 433,059 -1.4%
Europe 7,496 -52.3% 42,680 -29.1%
Asia 181,418 * +4.4% 724,755 +0.4%
(China) 125,851 * +11.2% 478,675 +1.5%
Others 16,123 -5.6% 59,506 -11.3%
Overseas Total 365,476 * +1.0% 1,473,514 -2.4%

*Record high for the month of April

Production in Japan for the month of April 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months (since November 2018), setting an all-time record for the month of April. This includes record high production for the month of April in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since January 2019), setting an all-time record for the month of April.

SOURCE: Honda

