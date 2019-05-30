Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Production in Japan for the month of April 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since February 2019).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months (since November 2018), setting an all-time record for the month of April. This includes record high production for the month of April in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since January 2019), setting an all-time record for the month of April.

SOURCE: Honda