Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

August 30, 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2017.

Worldwide Production

July 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Jul. 2017)
　Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
Japan 62,596 -6.0% 464,280 +1.2%
Outside of Japan 334,542 * +9.4% 2,519,732 +5.1%
Worldwide Total 397,138 * +6.6% 2,984,012 +4.5%

 

*Record high for the month of July

Production Outside of Japan

July 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Jul. 2017)
　Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
North America 114,586 -7.5% 1,075,566 -6.6%
 (USA) 72,628 -11.2% 696,858 -7.7%
Europe 15,017 +25.8% 100,398 +35.4%
Asia 195,853 * +18.5% 1,246,655 +14.1%
(China) 132,537 * +18.5% 809,331 +23.3%
Others 9,086 +88.2% 97,113 +22.7%
Overseas Total 334,542 * +9.4% 2,519,732 +5.1%

 

*Record high for the month of July

Production in Japan for the month of July 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months (since March 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of July. This includes record high production for the month of July in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of July.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Vehicle type July 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – Jul. 2017)
Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
Registrations 32,394 +2.2% 232,448 +0.9%
Mini-Vehicles 22,967 +5.0% 199,532 +3.0%
Honda Brand Total 55,361 +3.3% 431,980 +1.9%

 

Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of July 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since April 2017).

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since April 2017).

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017).

Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles

FIT was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2017 with sales of 11,908 units. FREED was the industry’s eighth best-selling car with sales of 7,396 units.

Mini-vehicles – under 660cc

N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2017 with sales of 14,504 units.

Exports from Japan

July 2017 Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – Jul. 2017)
Units vs.’16 Units vs.’16
North America 1,943 -78.4% 16,982 -62.8%
 （USA) 1,883 -78.9% 16,577 -63.4%
Europe 2,695 -39.9% 17,779 -28.2%
Asia 1,148 -20.0% 6,312 -8.5%
Others 743 -14.3% 5,008 -14.4%
Total 6,529 -58.6% 46,081 -44.6%

 

Total exports from Japan in July 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since June 2017).

