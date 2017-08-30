Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Production in Japan for the month of July 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months (since March 2017).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of July. This includes record high production for the month of July in Asia and China.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of July.