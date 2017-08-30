Honda sets monthly records for automobile production worldwide, overseas, in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2017.
Worldwide Production
|July 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Jul. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|Japan
|62,596
|-6.0%
|464,280
|+1.2%
|Outside of Japan
|334,542 *
|+9.4%
|2,519,732
|+5.1%
|Worldwide Total
|397,138 *
|+6.6%
|2,984,012
|+4.5%
*Record high for the month of July
Production Outside of Japan
|July 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan.-Jul. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|North America
|114,586
|-7.5%
|1,075,566
|-6.6%
|(USA)
|72,628
|-11.2%
|696,858
|-7.7%
|Europe
|15,017
|+25.8%
|100,398
|+35.4%
|Asia
|195,853 *
|+18.5%
|1,246,655
|+14.1%
|(China)
|132,537 *
|+18.5%
|809,331
|+23.3%
|Others
|9,086
|+88.2%
|97,113
|+22.7%
|Overseas Total
|334,542 *
|+9.4%
|2,519,732
|+5.1%
*Record high for the month of July
Production in Japan for the month of July 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months (since March 2017).
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of July. This includes record high production for the month of July in Asia and China.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of July.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|Vehicle type
|July 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – Jul. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|Registrations
|32,394
|+2.2%
|232,448
|+0.9%
|Mini-Vehicles
|22,967
|+5.0%
|199,532
|+3.0%
|Honda Brand Total
|55,361
|+3.3%
|431,980
|+1.9%
Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of July 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since April 2017).
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months (since April 2017).
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since May 2017).
Vehicle registrations – excluding mini-vehicles
FIT was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2017 with sales of 11,908 units. FREED was the industry’s eighth best-selling car with sales of 7,396 units.
Mini-vehicles – under 660cc
N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2017 with sales of 14,504 units.
Exports from Japan
|July 2017
|Year-to-Date Total
(Jan. – Jul. 2017)
|Units
|vs.’16
|Units
|vs.’16
|North America
|1,943
|-78.4%
|16,982
|-62.8%
|（USA)
|1,883
|-78.9%
|16,577
|-63.4%
|Europe
|2,695
|-39.9%
|17,779
|-28.2%
|Asia
|1,148
|-20.0%
|6,312
|-8.5%
|Others
|743
|-14.3%
|5,008
|-14.4%
|Total
|6,529
|-58.6%
|46,081
|-44.6%
Total exports from Japan in July 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since June 2017).