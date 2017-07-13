Green Hills Software sponsors Autonomous Car Detroit

Green Hills Software has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Autonomous Car Detroit which will take place in Dearborn, Michigan on 14 March 2018. The conference brings together the stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the autonomous car.

About Green Hills Software

Millions of vehicles contain software developed with Green Hills Software’s Automotive Platforms, which span all automotive subsystems and offer: scalable run-time environments with secure partitions, multicore virtualization, fast boot, and advanced tools that reduce costs and time-to-market. Products in our automotive platforms have achieved the highest levels of safety certifications.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

