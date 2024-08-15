GM signs landmark solar power deal for three assembly plants

As part of an ongoing push around renewable energy, GM is announcing a 15-year renewable energy purchase agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy for three assembly plants

As part of an ongoing push around renewable energy, we’re announcing a 15-year renewable energy purchase agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy for three GM assembly plants.

NorthStar’s Newport Solar project in Newport, Arkansas, will support the electricity needs of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan, and the Wentzville Assembly site in Missouri by adding renewable energy directly to the grid we source from. The Newport project has a capacity of 180 megawatts. NorthStar Clean Energy is a unit of CMS Energy.

This is the company’s largest power purchase deal yet and an important milestone in our goal to be carbon neutral by 2040. In 2022, GM announced that we had finalized the energy sourcing agreements required to secure 100% of the energy needed to power all our U.S. sites with renewable electricity by the end of 2025.

The Newport site generates enough electricity to power 30,000 homes per year.

“By expanding our renewable electricity portfolio, we are taking a major step forward in reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our broader sustainability goals,” says Rob Threlkeld, GM director of global energy strategy. “This facility not only supports our renewable electricity strategy, but also demonstrates our dedication to a sustainable future for all.”

We now have in place sourcing agreements from 17 renewable energy plants across 11 states, making GM the automotive industry’s largest buyer of renewable power by capacity1.

