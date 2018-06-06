Geely: Sales volume for may 2018 reached 123,068 units, sales volume up 61% yoy

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (“Geely Automobile”/the “Group”)(Stock code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of May 2018 was 123,068 units, an increase of approximately 61% over the same period last year. Compared with April 2018, the total sales volume was down about 4% in May 2018, traditionally one of the lowest monthes in a year in terms of sales volume. The Group’s exports volume was up around sevenfold year-on-year to 1,663 units in the month of May 2018. During the month of May 2018, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 121,405 units, an increase of around 59% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first five months of 2018 was 638,181 units, an increase of approximately 44% from the same period last year, and achieving around 40% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018. The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, “During the month of May 2018, the sales volumes of ‘New Emgrand’ and ‘Vision’ sedan were 20,288 units and 11,489 units, respectively. The sales volume of ‘Geely Boyue’ (吉利博越) was 21,292 units. The sales volume of ‘Emgrand GS’ (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 12,777 units. The sales volume of ‘Emgrand GL’ (帝 豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 12,822 units. The sales volume of ‘Vision SUV’ (遠景SUV) was 10,285 units.” During the month of May 2018, the sales volume of “LYNK & CO 01” was 9,234 units. Detailed sales volume data will be available upon request. Please contact Ms Tracey Tong at Prime International for further information. The sales volume figures released are based on a more stringent recognition criterion, requiring all sales to be contracted, paid and delivered before it would be recognized. These figures, however, are preliminary figures and will be subject to changes and final confirmation.