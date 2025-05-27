Fuso and Iwatina team up to study hydrogen refuelling tech

Mitsubishi is one of a number of automotive players exploring hydrogen’s potential in the heavy duty segment. By Stewart Burnett

Mitsubishi Fuso and the Iwatani Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to study and develop subcooled liquid hydrogen (sLH2) refuelling technology for commercial vehicles in Japan. The partnership aims to establish efficient infrastructure for hydrogen-powered trucks, with the companies collaboratively investigating the technical, regulatory, and commercial aspects involved in a potential future hydrogen ecosystem.

