First-ever Corolla Hybrid and Prius AWD-e take center stage at Los Angeles Auto Show

Toyota is pulling out all the stops for the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 30-Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Featuring the debut of the Corolla Hybrid, Prius AWD-e, TRD sedans and Nightshade Special Edition vehicles, Toyota’s A-List lineup is sure to captivate in La La Land.

In with the newly designed

Toyota revealed a series of firsts in Los Angeles, including:

Corolla Hybrid . Since its debut 53 years ago, Corolla has seen many changes that have made it the best-selling nameplate in the world. But none is more exciting than the first-ever Hybrid edition. The 2020 Corolla Hybrid’s 1.8-liter engine maximizes fuel efficiency while reducing emissions, helping it achieve more than an estimated 50 miles per gallon. Not only is it efficient, but it’s also loaded with safety, equipped with Toyota’s standard suite of advanced safety technology, Toyota Safety Sense.

Prius AWD-e. Boasting an estimated 52 mpg in the city, the new Prius AWD-e is one of the most fuel-efficient AWD-equipped vehicles in America, now allowing for more adventures outside of the city! The new AWD-e system ("e" stands for electric), provides additional traction in certain conditions including inclement weather, snow or rain, giving you the confidence to expand your horizons.

T RD Camry and TRD Avalon . Toyota is bringing the excitement of the race track to the road with the first ever TRD Camry and TRD Avalon. With striking front and side aero kits, a dynamic rear spoiler, suspension and brake upgrades, these sporty sedans tapped into the Toyota Racing Development heritage to satisfy the race car driver in all of us.

Nightshade Special Editions. The lights turn down on three of Toyota's vehicles, bringing an available bold, blacked-out look for Camry, Highlander and 4Runner that is sure to turn heads. The Nightshade Special edition models are on display at the Convention Center's South Hall Atrium, where you can also catch Dustin Brown of the LA Kings and the Laker Girls for a special appearance on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Toyota also brought along the new all-stars for 2019, including the all-new RAV4, all-new Avalonand all-new Corolla Hatchback. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 features an entirely reimagined design, enhanced performance and fuel efficiency thanks to the implementation of the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and two new powertrains.

Guests can experiment with all the latest technologies of the new Avalon as part of the Avalon “Tech Zone,” – an interactive engagement area that demonstrates the seamless connectivity with mobile devices thanks to Avalon’s standard Apple CarPlay compatibility and Amazon Alexa + Toyota in-car technology.

With the all-new Corolla Hatchback comes the first North American application of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS) and using the latest Oculus headset technology, guests can immerse themselves in a virtual demonstration of the features as part of the TSS 2.0 VR In-Car Experience.

