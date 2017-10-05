dlhBOWLES sponsors Connected Car Detroit

dlhBOWLES has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Connected Car Detroit which will take place in Dearborn, Michigan on 13 March 2018. The conference brings together the stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

About dlhBOWLES

dlhBOWLES is the recognized leader in the design, development and manufacture of automotive fluid management and systems components. Foreign materials can cause lens or sensor obstruction that will lead to degraded or non-functional system performance. Any vehicle utilizing optical or sensor dependent systems needs a clear, unobstructed surface to ensure safe operation. Intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have made the integration of cameras and sensors into vehicles commonplace. dlhBOWLES Camera and Sensor Wash ensures that these systems operate at peak efficiency.

For more details please see dlhbowles.com/

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

