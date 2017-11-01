Home > Uncategorised > DENSO increases stake in FUJITSU TEN, company renamed DENSO TEN

DENSO increases stake in FUJITSU TEN, company renamed DENSO TEN

November 1, 2017

In September 2016, FUJITSU TEN’s three shareholders, Fujitsu Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, and DENSO Corporation, announced a Basic Agreement to Change its Capital Structure. DENSO Corporation now has majority stake in FUJITSU TEN LIMITED, effective November 1, 2017. As a result of this, FUJITSU TEN will change its name to DENSO TEN with a vision to achieve growth together.

DENSO has made FUJITSU TEN one of its group companies to enhance cooperation between the two companies in the development of in-vehicle ECUs, millimeter-wave radar sensors, advanced driver assistance/automated driving technologies, and basic electronic technologies.

Changes in the stakes (capital structure)

Before change After change
DENSO Corporation 10% 51%
Fujitsu Limited 55% 14%
Toyota Motor Corporation 35% 35%

[Reference] Profile of DENSO TEN

1. Name
DENSO TEN Limited
2. Location
2-28, Gosho-dori 1-chome, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan
3. Representatives
Chairman and Representative Director Takashi Shigematsu
President and Representative Director Satoshi Iwata
4. Establishment
October 1972
5. Capital
Approx. US$47 million (5.3 billion yen)
6. Employees
2,943 (10,238 on a consolidated basis) *As of the end of March 2017
7. Main businesses
Development, manufacture, and sales of infotainment equipment and automotive electronics equipment
8. Sales
Approx. US$2.2 billion (248.8 billion yen)
Approx. US$3.4 billion (383.6 billion yen) on a consolidated basis
*For the fiscal year ended March 2017

Exchange rate used is 113 yen to the US one dollar, at the end of October for convenience only.

The details are provided on the DENSO TEN website.

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017