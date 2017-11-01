DENSO increases stake in FUJITSU TEN, company renamed DENSO TEN

In September 2016, FUJITSU TEN’s three shareholders, Fujitsu Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, and DENSO Corporation, announced a Basic Agreement to Change its Capital Structure. DENSO Corporation now has majority stake in FUJITSU TEN LIMITED, effective November 1, 2017. As a result of this, FUJITSU TEN will change its name to DENSO TEN with a vision to achieve growth together.

DENSO has made FUJITSU TEN one of its group companies to enhance cooperation between the two companies in the development of in-vehicle ECUs, millimeter-wave radar sensors, advanced driver assistance/automated driving technologies, and basic electronic technologies.