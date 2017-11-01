DENSO increases stake in FUJITSU TEN, company renamed DENSO TEN

In September 2016, FUJITSU TEN’s three shareholders, Fujitsu Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, and DENSO Corporation, announced a Basic Agreement to Change its Capital Structure. DENSO Corporation now has majority stake in FUJITSU TEN LIMITED, effective November 1, 2017. As a result of this, FUJITSU TEN will change its name to DENSO TEN with a vision to achieve growth together.
DENSO has made FUJITSU TEN one of its group companies to enhance cooperation between the two companies in the development of in-vehicle ECUs, millimeter-wave radar sensors, advanced driver assistance/automated driving technologies, and basic electronic technologies.
Changes in the stakes (capital structure)
|Before change
|After change
|DENSO Corporation
|10%
|51%
|Fujitsu Limited
|55%
|14%
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|35%
|35%
[Reference] Profile of DENSO TEN
- 1. Name
- DENSO TEN Limited
- 2. Location
- 2-28, Gosho-dori 1-chome, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan
- 3. Representatives
- Chairman and Representative Director Takashi Shigematsu
President and Representative Director Satoshi Iwata
- 4. Establishment
- October 1972
- 5. Capital
- Approx. US$47 million (5.3 billion yen)
- 6. Employees
- 2,943 (10,238 on a consolidated basis) *As of the end of March 2017
- 7. Main businesses
- Development, manufacture, and sales of infotainment equipment and automotive electronics equipment
- 8. Sales
- Approx. US$2.2 billion (248.8 billion yen)
Approx. US$3.4 billion (383.6 billion yen) on a consolidated basis
*For the fiscal year ended March 2017
Exchange rate used is 113 yen to the US one dollar, at the end of October for convenience only.
The details are provided on the DENSO TEN website.