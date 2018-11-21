Datsun launches GO and GO+ in South Africa

Datsun is launching the new Datsun GO and GO+ models in South Africa to provide personal mobility and freedom to go-getters looking for a means to achieve their dreams.

Datsun’s success since its reintroduction in 2014 in South Africa proved that there are thousands of people who need a well-priced, reliable car – and now it’s time for a new Datsun GO and GO+ for the next generation of self-starters.

“Our new Datsun GO and GO+ represent a new experience for consumers,” said Nissan SA Marketing Director, Kabelo Rabotho. “With its fresh looks, modern features and advanced technologies, the new Datsun vehicles are made for progressive, ambitious customers with a sense of style.”

With deep roots in South Africa as an established maker of precisely-engineered, reliable and competitively priced vehicles, Datsun is now focusing on manufacturing aspirational cars.

The new Datsun GO and GO+ feature exciting exterior and interior upgrades that give the vehicle a sporty appearance. Both models now have redesigned front grille and bumpers (front and rear) and 14-inch wheels. The New GO and GO+ models are powered by the energetic 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 50kW at 5,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,000rpm paired with a smooth 5-speed manual transmission.

SOURCE: Datsun