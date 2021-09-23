Canada is emerging as an AV development hub

The US may be the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) region’s de facto leader on autonomous vehicle (AV) development, but it is not the only player demanding attention.

Relatively little AV development is currently taking place in Mexico, with the country almost at the bottom of KPMG’s 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Readiness Index. But the picture is very different in Canada. At 12th on KPMG’s Index, just behind Japan, the country could emerge as a prime site for AV testing and development in coming years.