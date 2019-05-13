Can Paris reinvent itself as a future mobility leader?

Over a decade ago, Paris appeared to be a city truly on the cusp of the latest automotive innovations. Starting with the launch of the originally Lyon-based bike-sharing scheme Vélib in 2007, and later the launch of electric car-sharing program Autolib in 2011, the city looked to be pulling no punches when it came to implementing future mobility trends. However, over the past decade as the connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) megatrends have expanded, Paris has slipped down the pecking order….