British HGV market grows 12.6% in 2019

The UK’s new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) market rose 12.6% in 2019, with 48,535 units registered, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Increased registrations in the first half of the year, ahead of the mandatory fitment of Smart Tachographs, gave a further boost to registrations following two years of decline.

Registrations of rigid trucks grew 10.6%, driven by a double-digit percentage increase in the >6-16T segment and a smaller 8.4% rise in demand for trucks >16T. Elsewhere, the market for articulated heavy trucks also rose, up 12.6%, as 22,191 models joined UK roads, with popular 3-axle artics enjoying a 14.5% boost.

SOURCE: SMMT