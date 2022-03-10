Are you sitting comfortably – M&M Staffing Ltd are as they take delivery of their 5th MAN NEOPLAN Tourliner Coach

The New 13.4 metre tri-axle NEOPLAN P20 Tourliner, christened Paddington after London’s famous Paddington Station, is the latest edition to the M&M fleet of five vehicles.

M&M’s new P20 Tourliner comes with all the qualities, practicalities and efficiencies you would expect from the MAN NEOPLAN brand. With its three axle chassis and 13.4 metre overall length, the Tourliner is powered by the latest MAN D26 12.4 litre Euro 6d engine, which develops 470 bhp and 2,400 Nm. Its silky smooth and seamless gear changes are handled by a fully automated 6 speed ZF EcoLife gearbox.

“Our new NEOPLAN P20 Tourliner is the result of the great collaboration and partnerships between a number of trusted suppliers, MAN Truck & Bus UK, BASE Coach Sales, McKenna Brothers, Studio Signs and Close Brothers.”, said Mark Hough, Co-Director at M&M Staffing Ltd.

“As a small family company having the support and expertise of professionals surrounding us has been amazing; we couldn’t be happier with how everyone involved has worked together and supported each other throughout the order, build, delivery, conversion and preparation process,” continued Mark.

Established in 2018 M&M is a business who strive to make the experience of coach hire, or wedding bus hire, as professional as possible. Covering Essex, London, Kent and most of Southern England, their professional service sees their fleet travel to anywhere in the UK and further afield into Europe. All of their vehicles are ULEZ compliant meaning that they can travel into any city in the UK.

In addition to professional coach hire M&M also specialize in rail replacement across the capital and further afield covering Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk. Their rail replacement bus service uses buses and coaches to replace a passenger train service that has been interrupted, for instance when repairs are being carried out to the railway track, either on a temporary or permanent basis.

Ensuring passenger comfort M&M’s new Tourliner features 55 luxury Kiel slide out seats, trimmed in Dorado style half leather with red leather-effect headrest and piping , 3-point seatbelts, USB’s to all seats, seat-back tables, a fresh water centre toilet, centre continental door, climate control air-conditioning, mid mounted drinks machine, fridge, two DVD screens, double tinted side windows, an Eberspacher pre-heater and carpets and curtains throughout.

To ensure all customers stay connected while on the road M&M’s high specification NEOPLAN Tourliner offers passengers Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV and live tracking. This coach also has a GPS triggered McKenna Brothers destination equipment system which includes an interior display and automated announcements via the coach audio system.

Driver comfort is addressed in the form of a leather multi-function steering wheel, heated driver’s seat, heated windscreen and mirrors, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, satellite navigation, reversing camera and centre door camera.

To meet the needs of PSVAR (Public Service Vehicles Accessibility Regulations) and rail replacement (RR) coach services requirements, M&M have worked with BASE Coach Sales, of Leyland, and MOBIpeople in Portugal who have expertly fitted a separate kerb-side door and a hydraulic wheelchair lift above the mid axle and a quick release seat system. This PSVAR conversion, the first of its kind in the UK, means that up to 24 seats can be removed and up to seven wheelchairs can be safely lifted, accommodated and catered for.

The NEOPLAN’s removable seats sit on a unique MOBIpeople quick release system which means that when space is needed for a wheelchair user, the driver can simply and efficiently remove the seats freeing up the exact amount of space required. The quick release system also houses a special locking system which ensures once on-board the wheelchair can be locked into place, safe and secure.

Furthering M&M’s desire to ensure that all wheelchair passengers sit safely whilst on-route to their destination, Koller Engineering anchoring restraints and 3-point seatbelt harnesses are fitted to all wheelchair tie-down points. Vehicle safety, a key area for both MAN and M&M, comes in the form of EBA – Emergency Break Assist and MAN’s Lane Guard System, featuring a vibrating driver’s seat.

Mark added, “It was important that we specified a vehicle that would meet the needs of our business, for both today and critically for the future. With 55 seats fitted in traditional style we can operate to maximum capacity, but when using the BASE PSVAR system we can make the necessary seating changes and cater for a mix of passenger needs and requirements. Having the door and lift mounted above the centre axle means that the coach retains its original amount of luggage space.”

Finished in pure white overlaid with the M&M multi-coloured square livery and fitted with bright Alcoa alloy wheels that mould into the sculpted wheel arches, the Tourliner looks aesthetically pleasing.

“The long-term relationship we enjoy with MAN Truck & Bus, across the board, is built on trust and consistent reliable customer service.” said Mark. “Our experience has shown how the MAN team works together both internally and with suppliers, all to ensure that when the finished vehicle arrives with us it meets our exacting needs.

“Customers positively comment both on the coaches we operate and their travel experience, which is a joy for us to hear. So in offering a safe, luxurious and well-appointed mode of travel means that we remain confident in the knowing that we’re offering a welcoming, relaxing and professional service.”

Mark concluded, “I’d also like to thank MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s managing director Stefan Thyssen who showed great interest in the vehicle through both the build and preparation process. We had an open dialog throughout which was incredible and helps install a huge amount of confidence in the MAN brand.”

Jeff Edwards, Retail Coach Sales Executive, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said, “I’d like to thank Mark and Mandy for their repeat business and the great relationship that we’ve formed over the years. Seeing their latest NEOPLAN P20 Tourliner pass through the stages of preparation has been a real pleasure. Now finished, with its livery and PSVAR door and lift, it looks simply amazing.

“I’d also like to thank Mark and Mandy for their help and assistance with the loan of their vehicle for our product training update held at their local MAN Truck & Bus dealership Harris Truck & Van in Witham, Essex.” Concluded Jeff.

As with all MAN NEOPLAN Coaches M&M’s new Tourliner is supported by a four year MAN Warranty package. This comprises of a three year period of compressive cover, plus fourth year driveline, which includes a service element within the warranty, covering oil change, oil and fuel filters and top end engine adjustments. (mileage restrictions apply – 100,000 km per year. 400,000 km in total)

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and solution maintenance for customers.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.