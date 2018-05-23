Allison Transmission: Turkish bus operator will upgrade its entire fleet to fully automatic transmissions

Five years after first experiencing the benefits of buses equipped with fully automatic Allison transmissions, Gaziantep Transportation Co. (aka Gaziulaş), an affiliate of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, a city in the western part of Turkey’s Southeastern Anatolia Region, has declared it will convert its entire fleet to Allison transmissions.

Approximately one third of the current Gaziulaş fleet consists of Otokar Doruk 220 LE low-floor buses with Allison Torqmatic T 280 transmissions, featuring retarders to extend the brake life. Almost 470,000 people in Gaziantep use public transportation every day, and the vehicles operated by Gaziulaş carry more than 140,000 of those passengers. Operating seven days per week, from 5:30 a.m. until midnight, their buses service around 2,100 bus stops across 82 different lines. The 50 Allison-equipped buses in their fleet of 171 have proven to be durable.

“We carry out planning and maintenance activities in order to provide public transportation with environmentally-friendly and comfortable vehicles, and to increase public use,” said Recep Tokat, general director of Gaziulaş. “We prefer fully automatic transmission equipment for our buses because they eliminate driver mistakes and contribute to passenger comfort.”

Our automatic vehicles have exceeded 300,000 km and have not encountered any problems caused by the transmission,” said Tokat. “We are also very satisfied with the advantages of reduced maintenance costs. We are aiming to replace our manual transmission vehicles in the shortest possible time, with buses equipped with fully automatic transmissions.”

Allison transmissions use a torque converter for Continuous Power Technology™ to smoothly multiply engine torque, delivering more power to the wheels. It allows drivers to get increased performance, faster acceleration and greater operational flexibility. Seamless, automatic shifting allows drivers to completely focus on the road and allows passengers to enjoy a more comfortable ride.

Unlike manual and automated manual transmissions (AMTs) with mechanical clutches that are subject to wear and require downtime to replace, Allison fully automatic transmissions use a torque converter and only require periodic oil and filter changes. When considering life cycle value, vehicles equipped with fully automatic transmissions provide lower operating costs in comparison to other types of transmissions.