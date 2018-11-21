Additive manufacturing could slash truck R&D costs

The use of additive manufacturing could help companies save money and time in all stages of truck manufacturing. By Jack Hunsley

   November 21, 2018

Producing high-quality parts for a vehicle naturally entails a complex and precise manufacturing process, however, producing parts for trucks and commercial vehicles (CVs) often requires a greater level of scrutiny. Many major automakers have spent years refining these intricate manufacturing processes all in the pursuit of reducing overall expenditure. Today one new concept, perhaps more than any other, is creating the potential for these companies to slash production expenses – additive manufacturing….

